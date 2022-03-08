PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) versus Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) Head to Head Contrast

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PNM Resources and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PNM Resources $1.78 billion 2.22 $173.30 million $2.25 20.49 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A -$1.96 million N/A N/A

PNM Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.2% of PNM Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of PNM Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PNM Resources and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PNM Resources 1 4 1 0 2.00 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A

PNM Resources currently has a consensus target price of $49.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.99%. Given PNM Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PNM Resources is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Profitability

This table compares PNM Resources and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PNM Resources 11.02% 9.65% 2.53% Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PNM Resources beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PNM Resources (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc. operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company. The TNMP segment provides transmission and distribution services of electricity in Texas. The Corporate and Other segment consists of holding company activities. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (Get Rating)

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

