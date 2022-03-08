Polyient Games Governance Token Trading Up 11.8% Over Last Week (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 25.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $5,235.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be bought for $51.36 or 0.00131817 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

