Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the January 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of AUCOY opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.00. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Polymetal International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

