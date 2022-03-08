Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

Pool has raised its dividend by 20.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Pool has a payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pool to earn $18.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

POOL opened at $451.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pool has a 1-year low of $326.80 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.71.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pool will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on POOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth $634,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $643,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

