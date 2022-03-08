PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Short Interest Update

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,175,600 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the January 31st total of 2,589,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Barclays cut PostNL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of TNTFF stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. PostNL has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $4.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00.

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

