Powell Investment Advisors LLC Buys 808 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Motco raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.79. 45,142,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,648,477. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.