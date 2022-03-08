Powell Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,448 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 3.1% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,690,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,593,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,854. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.72 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.67.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

