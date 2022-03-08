Powell Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,145 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 50,770,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,851,891. The stock has a market cap of $164.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

