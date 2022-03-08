Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on POWI. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $84.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.87%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $88,808.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $212,154.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,515 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Power Integrations by 65.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.