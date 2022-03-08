PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PPG Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.77.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE:PPG opened at $114.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.64. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $114.46 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,699,182,000 after purchasing an additional 698,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,752,000 after purchasing an additional 338,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $738,738,000 after purchasing an additional 134,125 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,127,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,330,000 after acquiring an additional 21,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,544,000 after acquiring an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.