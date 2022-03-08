PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Shares Up 28.6%

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Rating) shares shot up 28.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 150,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 59,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.90 million and a PE ratio of -7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,293.78, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

PPX Mining

PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project with 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.

