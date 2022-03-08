PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Shares Up 28.6%

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Rating) shares shot up 28.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 150,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 59,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.90 million and a PE ratio of -7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,293.78, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.
About PPX Mining (CVE:PPX)
Featured Articles
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Receive News & Ratings for PPX Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPX Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.