PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Purchased by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 911,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,531 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $45,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PRA Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the third quarter valued at $1,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $489,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,916. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,940. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $51.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.55 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

