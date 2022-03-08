Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) CFO Jay Wells Acquires 10,000 Shares

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PRMW traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.82. The company had a trading volume of 55,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,857. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -670.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,200.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,550,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,997,000 after purchasing an additional 728,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,942,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,025,000 after purchasing an additional 30,287 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,261,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,768,000 after purchasing an additional 26,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 23.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 842,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

