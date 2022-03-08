Primo Water Co. (PRMW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

PRMW opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -682.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PRMW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 3,362 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Primo Water by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 82,532 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Primo Water by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 22,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Primo Water by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 88,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Primo Water by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 22,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

