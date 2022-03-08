Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Primoris Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.49 per share for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

PRIM opened at $25.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.16. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 45.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 30.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.22%.

Primoris Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

