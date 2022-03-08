ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.06. ProAssurance reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 225%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.45. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 5.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRA. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of PRA stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.48. 164,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,792. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,068,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $497,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in ProAssurance by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in ProAssurance by 106,506.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in ProAssurance by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

