Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.010-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $758.84 million.Progyny also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$-0.010 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,576. Progyny has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average of $51.27. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.85, a PEG ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.25.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $294,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $575,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 537,736 shares of company stock valued at $22,847,154 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 67,403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

