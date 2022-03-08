Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,382,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,090,000 after purchasing an additional 204,568 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Prologis by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,367 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Prologis by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,519,000 after purchasing an additional 742,493 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,495,000 after purchasing an additional 92,137 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Prologis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,750,000 after purchasing an additional 419,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $149.39. 5,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,235,646. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $110.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.38.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.