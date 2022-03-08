ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Up 14.3% After Analyst Upgrade

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) shares shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $16.50. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ProPetro traded as high as $16.06 and last traded at $15.86. 28,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 941,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. R. F. Lafferty lifted their target price on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ProPetro by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ProPetro by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in ProPetro by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in ProPetro by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in ProPetro by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 172,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 2.71.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

