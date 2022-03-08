ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Up 14.3% After Analyst Upgrade

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) shares shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $16.50. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ProPetro traded as high as $16.06 and last traded at $15.86. 28,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 941,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. R. F. Lafferty lifted their target price on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 2.71.
ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
ProPetro Company Profile (NYSE:PUMP)
ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.
