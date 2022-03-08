PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 704,383 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $28,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PROS by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PROS by 6.2% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $305,156.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,262 shares of company stock worth $3,006,267. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

PRO traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,810. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.54.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24. PROS had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 316.22%. The business had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

