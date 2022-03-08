Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Short Interest Down 29.4% in February

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of PGUCY opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. Prosegur Cash has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72.

Get Prosegur Cash alerts:

About Prosegur Cash (Get Rating)

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash in transit, cash cycle management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewelry stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prosegur Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosegur Cash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.