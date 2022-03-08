Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,400 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the January 31st total of 161,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 510,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE PUK traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.29. 977,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,859. Prudential has a twelve month low of $26.43 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.10.

Get Prudential alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Prudential by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,909,000 after acquiring an additional 397,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,344,000 after acquiring an additional 358,171 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,593,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,703,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,945,000 after acquiring an additional 185,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Prudential by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,064,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,662,000 after acquiring an additional 62,513 shares in the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential (Get Rating)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.