Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Issued By Oppenheimer

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report released on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RWAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.31.

NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $12.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.12. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 63.93%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 23,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas B. Raterman bought 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,358.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 615,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,067,465.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $256,139,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $11,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $4,487,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $2,885,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $2,441,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Runway Growth Finance (Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.