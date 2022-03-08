Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Xponential Fitness Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Xponential Fitness in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Xponential Fitness’ FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS.
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21).
Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $18.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46. Xponential Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $5,393,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth $68,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth $2,416,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $741,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.
About Xponential Fitness
Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.
