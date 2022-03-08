Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Reduced by Analyst

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ANF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

ANF opened at $26.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.60. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

