Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.45.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $140.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.60 and a 200-day moving average of $120.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

