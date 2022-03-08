Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119,225 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 362,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 174,533 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 39,827 shares in the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quad/Graphics stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $6.94.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

