QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Trimmed by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,079 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.8% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 120.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.5% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 43,971 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,191 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.70. 299,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,358,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.54 and a 200 day moving average of $160.47. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

