Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

NX stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. Quanex Building Products has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Jason Lippert purchased 3,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.53 per share, for a total transaction of $84,554.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson purchased 4,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $100,163.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,468 shares of company stock worth $301,718. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 110,137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

