QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Short Interest Up 39.6% in February

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the January 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 412,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $100,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $570.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.08 and a beta of 0.93. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $125.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QNST shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

