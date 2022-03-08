Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QIPT. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. lifted their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

QIPT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.21. 136,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,827. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.83 million and a PE ratio of -13.00. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.12 million for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QIPT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 160,250 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 131,747 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth $587,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

