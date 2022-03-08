RADA Electronic Industries (RADA) versus Its Peers Critical Review

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ: RADA – Get Rating) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare RADA Electronic Industries to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

This table compares RADA Electronic Industries and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RADA Electronic Industries $117.24 million $25.07 million 27.30 RADA Electronic Industries Competitors $3.55 billion $176.60 million 0.81

RADA Electronic Industries’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than RADA Electronic Industries. RADA Electronic Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

RADA Electronic Industries has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RADA Electronic Industries’ rivals have a beta of 1.66, indicating that their average share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RADA Electronic Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RADA Electronic Industries 21.39% 17.23% 13.27% RADA Electronic Industries Competitors -183.09% -91.25% -3.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.3% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RADA Electronic Industries and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RADA Electronic Industries 0 0 4 0 3.00 RADA Electronic Industries Competitors 74 334 446 20 2.47

RADA Electronic Industries presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.89%. As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 32.69%. Given RADA Electronic Industries’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RADA Electronic Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

RADA Electronic Industries beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems. The company was founded on December 8, 1970 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.