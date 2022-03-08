RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDCM opened at $10.79 on Friday. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $150.32 million, a P/E ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RADCOM will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDCM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RADCOM by 2,032.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in RADCOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Boston Partners raised its position in RADCOM by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in RADCOM by 75.0% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 91,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

