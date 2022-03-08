Radio Caca (RACA) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $247.52 million and approximately $37.77 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043647 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.00 or 0.06650252 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,614.27 or 0.99881320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00043320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046785 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,775,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 199,477,385,562 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars.

