Rally Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.80 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rally has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $492.11 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00043821 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.32 or 0.06658840 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,053.09 or 0.99432864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00043467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046535 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,528,931,875 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

