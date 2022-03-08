Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Ralph Lauren posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $8.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RL has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $100.92. 114,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,930. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $101.50 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,688,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $557,228,000 after acquiring an additional 216,590 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.5% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,659,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $517,390,000 after purchasing an additional 66,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,051,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,224,000 after purchasing an additional 69,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,023,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $238,390,000 after acquiring an additional 71,994 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,017,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,777,000 after acquiring an additional 457,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

