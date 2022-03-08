Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Short Interest Down 17.2% in February

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,100 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 595,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 189.7 days.

Shares of RANJF opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.50. Randstad has a twelve month low of $64.10 and a twelve month high of $73.04.

Randstad Company Profile (Get Rating)

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

