Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RRC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a reduce rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.06. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $27.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,039 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,280,000 after buying an additional 41,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 87.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after buying an additional 818,687 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 329,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 24.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 270,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 53,585 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 586.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 123,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 105,132 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

