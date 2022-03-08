Ray Benjamin M. Anderson Sells 4,516 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $156,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Inogen stock opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.16 million, a PE ratio of -113.93 and a beta of 0.92. Inogen, Inc. has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $82.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Inogen by 4.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Inogen by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Inogen by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Inogen by 3.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

