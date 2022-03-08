Raymond James Trims Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Target Price to $40.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCAT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.90. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $312,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $130,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,808,000 after acquiring an additional 936,784 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 648.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,745,000 after purchasing an additional 549,923 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth about $22,054,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 38.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,898,000 after buying an additional 340,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daventry Group LP acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,298,000.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

