Raymond James Trims Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Target Price to $27.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xponential Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.06.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

NYSE:XPOF opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46. Xponential Fitness has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $24.73.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness (Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.