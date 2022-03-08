Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after acquiring an additional 808,192 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,394,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.68. 281,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,081,097. The stock has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $74.63 and a twelve month high of $104.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.50.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 79.38%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.58.

Raytheon Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.