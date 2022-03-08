Raze Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $523,286.00 (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $523,286.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00044174 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.46 or 0.06631951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,714.56 or 1.00041524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00043616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00046411 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,736,311 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.