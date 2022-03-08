Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $795,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,639,000 after purchasing an additional 56,892 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RC. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Shares of RC opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.14%.

Ready Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

