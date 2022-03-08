Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Health Catalyst (HCAT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT):

3/7/2022 – Health Catalyst had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Health Catalyst had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $40.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Health Catalyst had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Health Catalyst had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $64.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Health Catalyst had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $62.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Health Catalyst is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Health Catalyst was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.08. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $395,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,234 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $130,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,960. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

