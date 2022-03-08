Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Down 5.8%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) shares fell 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.68. 7,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,060,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

RXRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $46,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,994 shares of company stock worth $2,930,235.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995,020 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 389,476.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 50,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 562.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 104,919 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 41,107 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 56,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

