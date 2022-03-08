Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.13) and the highest is ($0.93). Redfin reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 194.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

In other Redfin news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $36,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $489,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,814 shares of company stock worth $4,811,509 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 5.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 16,944.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 24,061 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.37. 3,139,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,791. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.88. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

