REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.13 Million

Analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) will post $28.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.00 million. REGENXBIO reported sales of $18.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year sales of $168.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.47 million to $217.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $192.30 million, with estimates ranging from $102.47 million to $315.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 27.18%. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on RGNX shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.01. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $46.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.49.

In related news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 2.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

