Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.92 Billion

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.98 billion. Reinsurance Group of America reported sales of $3.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full year sales of $16.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.23 billion to $16.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.93 billion to $17.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Reinsurance Group of America.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.55.

RGA opened at $99.09 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.