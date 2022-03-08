Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.92 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.98 billion. Reinsurance Group of America reported sales of $3.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full year sales of $16.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.23 billion to $16.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.93 billion to $17.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Reinsurance Group of America.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.55.

RGA opened at $99.09 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.