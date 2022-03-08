Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires 754 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in 3M by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.83. 51,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,869,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.89%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

